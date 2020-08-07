Miley Cyrus announces the premiere of Midnight Sky

Miley prepared new music for her fans and it is coming very soon. Singer Miley Cyrus is back in music and in a few days she will continue with the release trilogy that she had prepared. After releasing the She Is Coming EP, Miley announced that she would reveal She Is Here and will soon release the lead single for this record material.

The melody that Miley Cyrus has chosen as the main song of her next EP will be titled Midnight Sky and was announced with an image where we see Miley perfectly carrying a retro wave.

The famous singer posted this image wearing red lipstick and purple shadows, adding a special message for her fans:

I know it feels like they’ve waited forever, but not anymore… She is finally here… My new single

Midnight Sky will be released next Friday, August 14, but you can already listen to a small teaser and pre-save this single to add it to your playlist as soon as its premiere occurs.

The image of Midnight Sky has become Miley’s new icon on several of her social networks, thus demonstrating her excitement for the new single that sounds incredible.



