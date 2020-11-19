Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa released a preview of their song

“Prisioner” is the name of the upcoming Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa song, and the preview is a gem.

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa surprised a few days ago with some images of their song together, which will be released in the coming days, and in which we can see both singers star in a very sensual video.

In that sense, this November 18 they released a 30-second preview in which we see the two interpreters stained with cherry jam, while they have sexy fingering and movements.

In addition, in the video published on their official YouTube account, the famous women appear in tiny clothes, and smoking a cigarette, showing that they like strong parties, in addition to a romantic tension between them.

The video already has more than 227 thousand views in just a few hours of being released, as fans of the singers feel more excited than ever for this collaboration that promises to be very epic.

Miley Cyrus gives fans tremendous scare

Although the video lasts very little, the singer took the opportunity to apply a little comedy with her fans, because after so much concentration that makes you have the video, because in the last seconds both Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus are eating the same cherry and about to kiss, he cuts himself off and a screaming zombie appears.

This video caused many fans to demonstrate with their comment in which they claim Cyrus for the scare, but they also say excited that this collaboration is finally going to be released, which has caused a lot of expectation among the followers of both singers .

“Nobody: Absolutely nobody: Miley: Scare them when the trailer ends”, “I had the headphones and it was all the volume, you can imagine how my ears are.”, Were some comments.



