Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa new song ‘Prisoner’

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa released a clip that reflects life after a love relationship and the reactions in networks are on fire.

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa went from pop to rock in their sassy new song “Prisoner” and the accompanying music video.

The clip, released Thursday, shows the superstars recklessly driving through New York on a tour bus before heading to the back for a messy, cheesy and unabashedly sexy party.

Decked out in Runaways-inspired looks, the duo took to the stage to perform their new hit.

As we anticipated in La Verdad Noticias, rumors of a collaboration emerged over the summer, when Cyrus posted photos of her hanging in the studio with Lipa and Watt, taunting her fans with the caption, “Dua has heard what you haven’t. .. ”

“Prisoner” follows Cyrus’ retro single “Midnight Sky”, with both songs appearing on her highly anticipated album Plastic Hearts, due out on November 27th.

“Prisoner” provokes reactions in networks

After seeing the video for “Prisoner”, the fans could not contain themselves and uploaded their reactions on social networks, with memes and comments such as: “I don’t know if I want to be Dua or Miley”, “They gave us the best collaboration of 2020” or “Tremendous jewel they launched.”



