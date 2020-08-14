Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson end their relationship

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson end their love affair of almost a year. The couple met in October 2019, the singer was always the crush of the musician and they were caught kissing in a restaurant, since then, dating rumors after their separation with Liam Hemsworth began, but their brief love story came to an end .

According to the TZM portal, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson officially separated, according to sources close to the couple, it is not known what caused their breakup, but they stopped being together a couple of weeks ago.

Their relationship, although it was a new beginning for Miley after her marriage to the actor, had its ups and downs, because on a couple of occasions their courtship was surrounded by rumors of separation, although some of them were fake news, but they also decided to break .

The couple met by a mutual friend, Patrick Schwarzenegger, since then, both have maintained a friendship without getting emotionally involved. Cody proved to be the perfect boyfriend for Miley when he took care of her during her recovery after having surgery on her vocal cords.

So far, neither of them have made any statements, the last activity they had as a couple was in July through TikTok. Miley is now focused on the release of her new song “Midnight Sky”, will there be any hints? The single is released at midnight on Friday.



