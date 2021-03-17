Milestones that brought Elon Musk to the top

“Who is Elon Musk?” The answer to the question is actually quite long. Known as the engineer, industrial designer, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Musk was recognized as the founder of PayPal. The famous businessman, who made a name for himself with SpaceX, Tesla and Neuralink companies, is the second richest person in the world! The story behind this success contains quite striking details.

Elon Musk is one of the most popular names in the world, both in business and private life. But how did this young man who was born from South African lands and immigrated to the USA soared so rapidly?

Elon Musk’s childhood

Elon Musk was born in 1971 in the South African capital, Pretoria, to an engineer father and a nutritionist mother. He loved reading books from an early age. He also had an introverted childhood like many geniuses. While he overshadows his peers with his academic success; He always managed to envy his two brothers with whom he grew up with his intelligence.

Perhaps the process that shaped the question “Who is Elon Musk?” Took place in 1980. The little boy whose parents divorced stayed with his father with his other siblings. He never saw his mother for years. He saw Europe, Asia and the USA at a very young age, with his dismembered family traveling the world together.

He made his first attempt at the age of 12

Elon Musk, who is now 12 years old, started to form his ideas about life. He also wrote the codes for Blastar, an independent video game at this age. The game developed for Atari was about a space story set in 2085.

Thanks to Blastar, he managed to make his first breakthrough. He sold the game to a company for $ 500. Even at that time, the question “Who is Elon Musk?” Began to be asked in the market.

Elon Musk, who completed his high school education in South Africa, settled in Canada when he was 18 years old. Started studying at Queen’s University. However, two years later he moved to the USA and transferred to the University of Pennsylvania. Here he got a bachelor’s degree in Economics. In addition, from the Physics department, B.A. and successfully graduated with B.Sc degrees.

Elon, who could not find a job for a long time after completing university, did daily jobs. He even mentioned in one of his memoirs years later that he even worked in a sawmill. He was making $ 18 an hour here. However, after a while, he took that important step to change his life. He met with his brother Kimbel Musk. They established a company together and thus the entrepreneurship adventure started in the full sense.

The first online banking idea and PayPal

The entrepreneur, who founded Zip2 company with his brother in 1995, found a sponsor here for the first time. The initial capital of 28 thousand dollars came from his father Errol. Proving to their fathers how successful they were in a short time, the brothers sold this project to Compaq in 1999 for $ 340 million.

Elon Musk, now a millionaire, spent this money establishing X.com, the world’s first online bank. In 2001, with new investors, the site turned into PayPal, which is still very popular today. The following year, eBay purchased PayPal for approximately $ 1.5 billion.

Internal turmoil took Musk away from the idea of ​​virtual banking. But when the dates came to 2017, Elon, who is now among the richest people in the world, took back the domain name of his youth dream, X.com, from PayPal. Of course he paid huge sums for this. But the price information was never shared. Musk did this to satisfy his spiritual feelings. Therefore, the site was not reopened.

The first summary company to send people to space

As we saw in Blastar, space has always been a passion for Elon Musk. He finally achieved this with SpaceX, his third company he founded. Musk, who is still CEO of the company, focuses on developing rocket technology here, producing launch vehicles.

After three unsuccessful launches, he was able to launch a rocket into orbit with the Falcon 1 for the first time. The Falcon 9 project followed the Falcon 1, which was launched in 2008. With the Dragon spacecraft, the company grew at an unprecedented speed. In 2020, SpaceX achieved the title of the first private company to send a human to space by sending the Crew Dragon to the International Space Station. Thus, the favorite investor, “Who is Elon Musk?” successfully answered the question.

Tesla and SolarCity

Elon Musk, who took the CEO chair of the Tesla company founded in 2003, is one of the leading names in the field of electric vehicles. The entrepreneur, whose role in the company is still continuing, has also made history as the longest-standing CEO in automotive globally. In addition, last year the company became the most valuable automobile manufacturer.

But electric cars aren’t the only thing Musk does in hopes of beautifying the world. It also cares about creating charging stations for these vehicles. Providing service for this, SolarCity aims to produce solar panels for electric vehicles to receive energy in the future. SolarCity’s capital is estimated to be close to 3 billion dollars.

Elon Musk’s other companies

It is not possible to answer the question of who is Elon Musk only with the technology of electric vehicles and solar panels. Because the successful business person is also interested in completely different projects with an appetite. One of them is the Neuralink company founded in 2016. With this company, which carries out neurotechnological studies to integrate the human brain with artificial intelligence, it comes to the fore that Musk also invests in science.

However, one of the most extraordinary projects among Musk’s initiatives is The Boring Company. The company, which started operations in 2016, is working on infrastructure and tunnel construction. The firm is currently building underground tunnels to relieve Los Angeles’ congested traffic.

Who is Elon Musk with his private life?

Recently, Musk, whose name is frequently referred to as cryptocurrencies, according to some, wants to create manipulation in the market and expand his wealth. Some argue that he did this to encourage people to cryptocurrency. Although this is controversial, it seems clear that Musk, who founded X.com in 2001, was one of the pioneers of this field and believed in the future of virtual money.

Musk has had three marriages so far. The famous businessperson is currently living with the Canadian musician Grimes. The name of the couple’s baby born last year is X Æ A-12. Elon, who announced this news on his social media account, remained on the agenda for a long time.

Elon Musk, who has a great importance in popular culture as well, has been playing Iron Man 2, Why Him? and Men in Black: International. He also appeared as a guest star in the TV series The Simpsons, The Big Bang Theory, South Park and Rick and Morty.

If you still think who is Elon Musk, he is the second richest person in the world thanks to all these initiatives. He believes in simulation theory. To put it simply, the world thinks it revolves around itself. He attributes his success to this idea.