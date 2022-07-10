Miles Teller Confirms He is in Talks with Tom Cruise about a possible “Best Shooter 3”

Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller revealed that he “had some conversations” with Tom Cruise about a possible Top Gun 3.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Teller said he was ready to return as Goose’s son, Lieutenant Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, in another Top Gun story, but ultimately the decision is up to Cruz himself.

Loading

“That would be great, but it all depends on TC,” Teller said. “It all depends on Tom. I talked to him about it. We’ll see.”

Paramount Pictures would also undoubtedly like to see Cruise and Teller return in “Best Shooter 3,” as the film has dominated the box office and grossed over $1.13 billion worldwide since its first release in theaters on May 27, 2022 and has become Cruise’s highest-grossing film. the movie ever.

Teller clearly understands the success of the film and joked that his team praises him and makes notes for “future negotiations.”

In any case, Teller is very grateful for the opportunity to play a Rooster in Top Gun: Maverick.

“For [Cruise] to share ‘Best Shooter’ with me and many other young actors, it was such a wild ride, and it’s still going on,” Teller said.

In our review of Top Gun: Maverick, we said that it is “an outrageous explosion of afterburners and thrills that will surely appeal to viewers looking for a classic summer blockbuster.”

For more information, check out our explanation of the ending and find out how the breathtaking practical effects of Top Gun: Maverick were achieved.

Any advice for us? Do you want to discuss a possible story? Please send an email to [email protected] .

Adam Bankhurst is an IGN news columnist. You can follow him on Twitter @AdamBankhurst and on Twitch.