Miles Morales with ray tracing and first details of the story

The new Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be one of the launch games for PlayStation 5 and is determined to demonstrate the benefits of the new console from day one. Insomniac Games has shared another image of the game in which it already boasts technical muscle and confirms the inclusion of ray tracing. It is a very demanding technique at the resource level that improves the lighting and reflections of any title to the point that sometimes it completely changes its visual appearance (you can delve into it in Ray Tracing for Dummies). Thanks to it, the new Spider-Man will have “improved puddles”, among many other things, and all at 4K resolution and 60 fps (images per second).

The developer has also given an interview to the Entertainment Weekly portal where she delves into some of the game’s features, such as its history. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be set in winter, a year after the events of the original game, and Miles’s house in Harlem is about to be trashed. The reason? A new war in the streets, this time between a mysterious energy corporation and a criminal organization armed to the teeth with the latest technology. The team insists that “it’s a complete story,” like the one in Uncharted: Lost Legacy, and encompasses “the entire Miles Morales story arc” that began in the previous one. I mean, his conversion from a teenager … to a hero.

The role of Peter Parker, the new skills …

Insomniac also secures the presence of Peter Parker, who will appear to train Miles and test his skills. But they insist on the idea of ​​handling “a new Spider-Man.” All his movements and animations are exclusive to the character, as well as his powers (among which there will be electric shocks and invisibility). In addition, the studio works with them as a metaphor for the hero’s journey that will transform Miles. “It is not born from tragedy, like Peter, but from family.” Miles’s mentors and friends will be very important and make Insomniac’s approach to the character completely different from what Peter saw in Marvel’s Spider-Man.



