Miles Gareth responds to Baker Mayfield: NFL World Reacts – What’s in the world of sports today

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield made a fuss this week after rumors that he had spoken some harsh words to his former team, the Cleveland Browns. One of his former teammates has some thoughts about these alleged words.

NFL reporter Cynthia Frelund reported that Mayfield promised to “f*ck them” in the first week -a claim Mayfield denies. But Garrett doesn’t seem convinced that Mayfield wouldn’t have said or said that.

“We knew he had this type of behavior and this attitude, and, for better or for worse, it works for him.”… It’s the same for us. We will take it and use it,” Garrett told reporters today.

NFL fans love that Garrett applauds his former teammate. Some consider it a shame that the game will not be broadcast on national television.

Baker Mayfield was the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback from 2018 to 2021, during which time he led the team to their first playoff appearance in nearly 20 years and their first playoff win in nearly 30 years.

But Mayfield couldn’t build on his success, and the team decided to make a Deshaun Watson blockbuster in the 2022 offseason. A few months later, they traded Mayfield.

In the training camp that followed, Mayfield won the starting position from Baker Mayfield and will now start against his former team.

Will Baker Mayfield lead the Panthers to victory over the Browns, or will the Browns prove they don’t need him?