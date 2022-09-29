Miles Bobby Brown declared herself a Disney princess in a charming photo report with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown is definitely winning in life. Even since Brown got a role in the series “Very Strange Things” from Netflix after he once lost hope due to numerous rejections, the eighteen-year-old has achieved a lot. At such a young age, Millie Bobby Brown has established herself as a brilliant performer and one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood. In addition, she took a place in the list of the 100 most influential people in the world according to Time.

Moreover, the British actress is also one of the few who have found love, despite a difficult profession. The actress is often seen having fun with her boyfriend when she doesn’t impress us with her talent.

Millie Bobby Brown takes a unique trip to Disneyland

There is no better place to forget about all your worries than Walt Disney’s funny masterpiece Disneyland. Countless celebrities come here to have fun with their loved ones. And Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend are one of them. The couple started dating back in 2021.

What started as a harmless post by Jake Bongiovi with the caption “BFF” has turned into one of the painfully cute celebrity love stories. Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi often share photos of each other on their social networks.

With her consistent hits on Netflix, we can all agree that Brown is a Netflix princess. And with her recent post with her lovely boyfriend from their trip to Disneyland, she also proclaimed herself a Disney princess. The series of cute photos includes one in which Jake rides Millie on his back. In addition, the couple posed on the bridge in front of the castle.

Brown signed the photos as “Rapunzel and Flynn” and gave them hairstyles; it looks quite plausible. In general, the couple lived their best teenage life at Disneyland.

For those of you who don’t know, Jake Bongiovi is the son of Jon Bon Jovi. He has been dating the actress of the TV series “Very Strange Things” for more than a year. The couple made their debut on the red carpet of the BAFTA Awards and looked stunning. Love, life and work — Millie Bobby Brown knows how to handle it all. Watch her rock up as the youngest Sherlock on Netflix.