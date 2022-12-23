Milan Held a Meeting to Discuss a Possible Contract Extension With Rafael Leao

Milan have scheduled a meeting between the club and Rafael Leao’s agent to discuss a possible contract extension.

The main priority for the fans is that the Portuguese striker remains at the club after the completion of the current contract.

His contract expires in June 2024, and given the strong interest from some leading European clubs, it is unlikely that he will stay after that date.

Leao had a good season for Milan, scoring seven goals in 20 matches for his club.

He scored his first two international goals during the World Cup for Portugal and attracted the attention of Manchester United.

With the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, it is likely that the club will be looking for a new striker in the winter market.

Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay have also been closely linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent months.

According to Calciomercato, the date of the next summit with Agent Leao has already been set.

However, after the previous grueling round of negotiations, an agreement is still far away.

And this is despite the fact that Leao clearly showed his love for the Italian club on social networks.

United, no doubt, will be fully prepared to disrupt any potential negotiations and will hope that they will be able to enlist the support of a talented young striker.

The publication reports that head coach Pioli insists on an extension and does not want to lose the talented striker.

Technical director Paolo Maldini and football director Frederic Massara succeeded by raising the figures of Leao’s current contract in their initial offer.

However, the 23-year-old insists on double digits, which will complicate any agreement between the club and the player. Milan has offered 6 million euros a year, a salary cap, plus 1 million euros in bonuses, but Leao insists on 12 million euros.

The next meeting, scheduled for early January, will try to fill the gap that still exists in the agreement.

The option may be that the club will have to transfer Leao while the transfer window remains open next month.