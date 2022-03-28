Mila Kunis shared her support for her native Ukraine during her performance at the Oscars 2022: “touched by their resilience”

Sharing her support. Although Mila Kunis attended the 2022 Academy Awards, she made sure to declare her support for Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

“Recent global events have made many of us feel devastated, but when you observe the strength and dignity of those who face such devastation, it is impossible not to be touched by their resilience,” Kunis, 38, said during a speech on Sunday, March 27. the ceremony. “It is impossible not to admire those who find the strength to continue fighting in unimaginable darkness.”

Kunis, who walked the red carpet with her husband Ashton Kutcher, presented Reba McIntyre’s performance with the song “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days,” praising her message of hope and perseverance. Following the number of the 67-year-old graduate Reba, Oscar planned a minute of silence.

“Although cinema is an important way for us to express our humanity during the conflict, the reality is that millions of families in Ukraine need food, medical care, clean water and emergency care,” the statement says, in which viewers talk about how viewers can help the cause. “Resources are scarce, and we — as a global community – can do more.”

The 70s Show graduate grew up in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, with her closest relatives before they moved to Los Angeles in 1991.

“We were the last of my family to migrate,” Kunis told Maria Shriver during an interview with Shriver Media’s The Sunday Paper newsletter on March 13. — When we came to the States, I was 7 and a half [or] 8 [and] I always felt like an American. People said, “Oh, you’re so Eastern European.” I’m like, “I’m so Los Angeles! What do you mean?'”

After Russian troops launched an invasion of several Ukrainian cities in February, changes soon took place in the actress’ mind.

“And then it happens — and we have friends in Ukraine, Ashton [Kutcher, my husband] and I went and met with [President] Zelensky three and a half years [ago] – it happens, and I can’t express or explain what happened. above me,” the “Bad Moms” star told the 66-year-old philanthropist. “But all of a sudden I thought, ‘Oh my God, I feel like part of my heart has just been ripped out.’ It was the strangest feeling.”

Kunis and the 44-year-old Jobs actor openly declare their help to a democratic country in war conditions, launching a GoFundMe campaign to help refugees, which raised more than $ 30 million, and educating their children — daughter Vyatt, 7, and son Dmitry, 5. – about the situation in the world.

“Mila and Ashton have created a kindness club for their children,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Vyatt and Dmitry know that something is wrong in Ukraine, that people and children are suffering. They’ve heard it from their parents and want to help.”

Kunis, who married an Iowa native in 2015, even devoted himself to telling younger students about their heritage.

“I turned to my children and said: “You are half Ukrainian, half American!” I literally said: “Look, you!” And my kids said, “Yes, Mom, I get it.” I thought: “No! You are Ukrainian and American.” I’m like, “You’re half Iowa, half Ukraine.”