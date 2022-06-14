Mila Kunis launches an entertainment franchise that combines all possible technological buzzwords

Mila Kunis is launching an entertainment franchise with Sharad Devarajan, which plans to tick off all the buzzwords by including a card game, a comic book, animation and an NFT-based movie.

According to Deadline, Kunis is collaborating with Graphic India founder Devarajan to create a multi-platform global entertainment franchise run by Armored Kingdom Media Inc. to characters and stories from fictional medieval dynasties of Armoria.

The launch of Armored Kingdom includes a limited edition of NFT comics #0, which is available for free for seven days on the official website. He offers an introduction to the world of Armoria to give interested parties a chance to try before the collection expands with a five-issue comic book series to be released in digital and physical formats.

The exciting universe of Armored Kingdom is expected to combine fantasy and science fiction to tell a story of magic, mystery and chaos, as six warring dynasties unite to form an alliance and fight the sinister force that threatens the kingdom and its various lands, including the Veld, the Jungle of Wendgewood, the Depths, the Unwieldy Expanses and the Ghostly forests.

“I lost a significant part of my youth to games, from World of WarCraft to Settlers of Catan. The moment I immersed myself in Web3, I saw an opportunity to create an immersive universe in which blockchain technology deepens the gaming experience and makes it more personal and exciting for every fan,” Kunis said about her new joint venture with Devarajan.

After readers of the comic book series get to know the story and its characters, they will be able to join the fight and battle in a digital card game that will be released later this year. According to Kunis, gamers will be able to treat their characters and gear in a “revolutionary way” during the second phase of the franchise.

“This new storytelling experience will push Web3 technology further than ever before, so we turned to NEAR to help us bring it to life,” Devarajan added, talking about their ambitions for the project. “Their community management experience, support for the creative sector and its carbon-neutral and user-friendly development platform have won us over.”

Kunis and Devarajan founded the franchise together with Lindsay McInerney, a recognized leader in the field of Web3, as well as with producer Lisa Sterbakova, creator Hugh Sterbakov and co-author and game designer Brian Turner, who says that NFTS offer “a lot more opportunities to really shake up the world.” “in this space, but for many they continue to be the subject of controversy.

Adele Ankers-Range is a freelance writer for IGN. Follow her on Twitter.