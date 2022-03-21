Mike Wheeler and the Eleven: Then and Now – How Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown went through “Very Strange Things”

After a long wait, the 4th season of “Strange Things” will finally be released in May 2022 on the streaming giant, but not with all the episodes. The second part will be released on our screens in July 2022. But do you remember why you watched “Very Strange Cases” in the first place?

Our only reason was the setting, where the plot develops around several children and some unnatural phenomenon. But when we switch to the first episode of “Very Strange Things”, we realize that the series is more than just a group of schoolchildren. It has chaos, drama, friendship, romance, action, as well as adventures with science.

“Very Strange Things” is an American science fiction drama television series that premiered in 2016. It has been more than five years since we were all participants in this exciting and exciting show. The show revolves around the imaginary city of Hawkins, which takes place in 1980, where some supernatural events occur, including the appearance of a girl with psychokinetic abilities. A group of friends, which includes Mike, Dustin and Lucas, take the girl Eleven and give her a place to live.

A lot happened after that. Eleven saved them from the monsters of the upper world several times, she was adopted by a police Hooper, and Mike and Eleven began a romantic relationship.

Mike, played by Finn Wolfhard, took Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, into his house and made her find out everything in the first season of “Very Strange Cases”. he found her beautiful. Over time, Eleven learns some basic human qualities, such as love, friendship, and the value of relationships.

Mike, Eleven, Will, Dustin and Lucas become friends who hang out together. The second season reveals that Hooper adopted Eleven and forces Mike to stay away from her. In the third season, after a long shy love, Mike and Eleven finally become official. However, they also break up. Later, Mike whined to his friends about missing his girlfriend. They eventually reunited at the end of season 3.

From the Season 4 trailer, we can understand that Mike and Eleven are trying out a long-distance relationship. Despite the fact that they live a hundred miles apart, Mike goes to California to meet his girlfriend Eleven.