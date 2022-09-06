Mike Tomlin Officially Announces Starting Quarterback Decision

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has officially made the long-awaited decision on who will lead Pittsburgh’s offense in 2022: Mitch Trubisky.

“We really like what Mitch showed us,” Tomlin said via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The coach also announced that rookie Kenny Pickett, selected in the first round, will be the Steelers’ primary backup. Having said: “I am very pleased with Kenny’s growth and development. That’s why it’s listed as QB2.”

Mason Rudolph ranks third in the depth chart.

Tomlin and the Steelers behaved properly when it came to their starting QB job.

However, after the team captains were announced on Monday, and Mitch Trubetskoy was one of them, it was fair to assume that he would be the guy of the first week.

The Trubicki era begins with Pittsburgh’s first match against the reigning UFC champion Bengals on Sunday.