Mike Tomlin Addresses Steelers Quarterback Battle

Mike Tomlin has yet to make a decision on who will be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback this season.

Mitch Trubisky is currently QB1 after the first two weeks of training camp, but that’s without participating in any preseason games. That’s likely to change this Saturday when the Steelers play the Seattle Seahawks at Akrisur Stadium.

Tomlin spoke with CBS headquarters on Tuesday and said that despite Trubisky’s recent strong play, every quarterback still has the opportunity to start when the first week arrives.

“They make it harder for us,” Tomlin said. “It’s hard to manage three capable guys, but they force us to do it because they make the necessary moves. They anticipate, the timing was good, and the accuracy was good.”

Both Rudolph and Pickett grew stronger as the camp progressed. Most fans didn’t give Rudolph much chance to win this job, but he is currently on QB2 in the depth chart.

All three will be given enough playing time in the preseason so that Tomlin can secure the starting lineup.

This battle may come to an end.