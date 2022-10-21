Mike Phelan Talks About Bruno Fernandes’ Performance at Manchester United Under Eric Ten Hag

Mike Phelan, the former assistant coach of Manchester United, shared his thoughts on the performances of Bruno Fernandes this season.

Phelan, who has worked alongside Ole Gunnar Sulscher and Ralf Rangnick, will be familiar with Fernandes’ potential.

The £46.5 million midfield maestro showed an amazing performance against Tottenham, as a result of which he was named the Best Player of the match.

However, despite the fact that he has shown many glimpses of his talent, his performance this season has attracted serious criticism.

The Portuguese playmaker has experienced a noticeable drop in performance this campaign, scoring few goals and giving assists.

Nevertheless, Eric ten Hag sincerely supported his deputy captain.

In the match against Tottenham, the former Sporting Lisbon player did not disappoint, showing that the form is temporary and the class is permanent.

He scored for Spurs, giving United a firm place in the conversation about finishing in the top four.

Demonstration of faith

Phelan backed the 28-year-old midfielder, saying: “Obviously the coach trusts him.

“Bruno understands that his assists are just as important to him as his goals. He adapts his game a little to a different role. He’s an honest boy and he’ll know he can do more.”

“The only thing he never does is shirk his responsibilities. He will always be ready to take the ball under pressure. His confidence is always there. I think he is sometimes underestimated because he has a creative mindset. He wants to be a player who scores quite often.”

Phelan, fair and level-headed in his assessment of Fernandes, added: “Sometimes he is wasteful when he could have been simpler. People are starting to look for flaws in this. Without this imagination, creativity and the ability to play forward, you will not score the goals you expect from Manchester United.