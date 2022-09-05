Mike McDaniel was very clear about the meeting with Bill Belichick

The first test of Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel’s career may be the biggest as he welcomes Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots to Hard Rock Stadium. So how is he holding up before this big match?

Speaking to the media this week, McDaniel had a little laugh about their disparity in wins before making it clear that he knows how well Belichick will be ready for him. He said he was looking forward to the match and would be in suspense.

“Yes, I mean, can there be a big difference in the total number of wins and losses in a career? I think it would be more serious if Coach Belichick and I were on the field, maybe doing exercises like in Oklahoma. But I don’t expect that to happen,” McDaniel said. “I don’t think the fans will really pay for it.

“I know one thing: the coaches of the National Football League, especially the experienced head coaches of the NFL, especially perhaps the best coach of all time, Bill Belichick, he will be ready. So, you know that as a head coach you prepare your team better and leave no stone unturned. Otherwise, you’ll end up training with regret after the fact. Fortunately, the schedule appeared a long time ago, so I digested it and knew what the first week was. And fortunately, it’s the Miami Dolphins versus the New England Patriots, not one-on-one between the head coaches.”

Few non-playoff teams consistently give Bill Belichick as much headache as the Miami Dolphins. The Patriots have lost three consecutive games to the Dolphins and haven’t won over them in a row for more than five years.

No doubt Mike McDaniel would like to keep it that way. Fortunately, the team he created should have everything necessary to give the Patriots a good game.

Will McDaniel be able to win his first NFL victory as a head coach over Bill Belichick?

The game will take place at 13:00. ET and will be broadcast on CBS.