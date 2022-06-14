Mike McCarthy’s reaction to Dalton Schultz’s Return on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Dalton Schultz made an important decision regarding his short-term future.

The tight end veteran is attending a mini-camp with his Cowboys teammates today. Earlier there were fears that he might refuse a larger contract.

However, Schultz clearly wants to maintain a good relationship with the Cowboys.

Just a few minutes ago, McCarthy told reporters that this is a positive moment for his team.

“It’s great to have him back,” he said of Schultz. “He’s going to have a job today.”

Earlier this month, Schultz skipped voluntarily organized team events.

If Schultz had missed the mini-camp, he would have had to pay significant fines.

Todd Archer from ESPN told more about the situation:

Schultz, 25, told the Cowboys he would not participate in the OTA in hopes of starting negotiations on a long-term deal. At the beginning of the offseason, the Cowboys assigned Schultz a franchise tag worth $ 10.9 million, and although negotiations have resumed recently, the deal is not considered closed. If the parties cannot come to an agreement by July 15, Schultz will have to finish the season on the label.

This is big news for the Cowboys as they begin a mini-camp.