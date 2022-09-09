Mike McCarthy spoke about the injury of Cowboys linebacker Dak Prescott

The worst thing that could happen to the Dallas Cowboys this year is an injury to star quarterback Dak Prescott. But with Duck apparently nursing an ankle injury, head coach Mike McCarthy is working to put out the fire.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, McCarthy said Duck was “fine.” He said the team is being very careful not to let him train so much and thinks it doesn’t make a big difference.

“I just saw him (this morning). He’s doing well. Just be careful. Every time something happens near the place where he got injured, you just have to look at it and be smart. It doesn’t really matter.”

Duck has made it clear that he intends to play Sunday in the Cowboys’ first season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This has been said several times, but 2022 is likely to be decisive for Mike McCarthy. In two years at the helm, McCarthy is 18-15 without a playoff win. Owner Jerry Jones will probably have a lot less patience if McCarthy can’t get his team to the Super Bowl.

For Dak Prescott, his job in Dallas is secured for at least a few more years thanks to the long-term contract he signed last year.

But as Duck goes, so go the Cowboys.

Will Dak Prescott be 100 percent this weekend?