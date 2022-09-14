Mike McCarthy Sincerely Expects Cowboys Attack with Cooper Rush

Mike McCarthy believes in the Cowboys’ backup, while Dak Prescott is recovering from hand surgery.

Per Jane Slater of NFL Network: “Cowboys General Staff Mike McCarthy says QB Cooper Rush has a great location for No. 2, but he needs to get in there [and] lead the offense, they’re going to be aggressive and they’re going to need to open up some things.”

This isn’t the first time Rush has been called up to Dallas.

The veteran backup made one start last season, completing 24 of 40 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, leading the Cowboys to a major road win against Minnesota.

With Dak Prescott likely out for at least four weeks, the undrafted QB from Central Michigan is tasked with keeping Dallas’ season afloat. It starts on Sunday with an early window game featuring the Bengals.