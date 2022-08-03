Mike McCarthy is dissatisfied with one group Cowboys Position – The Spun: what is trending in the world of sports today

The year 2022 is critical for Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, which makes this year’s training camp extremely important. But one position does not meet his expectations yet.

Speaking to the media this week, McCarthy was unhappy with the state of the Cowboys’ competition. Newcomer Jonathan Garibay and veteran Lirim Khairullahu are competing, but both have problems with accuracy.

McCarthy stated that one of these two kickers must “grab the rope” to win the kickers’ battle. So far, he feels that no one has.

“These two are competing for jobs,” McCarthy said via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “At some point they started to feel comfortable and strike more consistently. This is just a statement of facts. After all, the rope is here. Someone has to grab him.”

Kicking was a problem for the Dallas Cowboys last season. Former starter Greg Zuerlein missed six shots from the game and six extra attempts during his career.

Lirim Khairullahu started the 2021 season with the Cowboys, but ended it with the Carolina Panthers. In Dallas, he scored 5 of 5 extra points and made four of five shots from the game for the Panthers.

Jonathan Garibay was a star of the Texas Institute of Technology and turned out to be an exceptionally strong man.

But if neither of them excels in training camp, maybe the Cowboys will get rid of both and find someone else’s kicker instead.