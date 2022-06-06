Mike Flanagan brings to life a teenage horror novel of the 90s with “Midnight Club” — here’s the release date and trailer

Challenge all the kids of the 90s! Mike Flanagan presents “Midnight Club” by horror author Christopher Pike on Netflix, and the trailer for the series is already here. Here’s everything we know about the release date, trailer, brief description and much more!

What is the release date of “Midnight Club”?

In May 2020, Flanagan announced that he had signed a general agreement with Netflix to move the young adult novel to the streaming platform. This followed his success in other Netflix series such as “Ghosts of the House on the Hill”, “Ghosts of the Bly Estate” and “Midnight Mass”.

The director tweeted about his excitement about the new project, saying, “I started brainstorming an adaptation of MIDNIGHT CLUB as a teenager, so this is my dream. It is a great honor for me to introduce a new generation of young horror fans to the world of Christopher Pike. Oh, and for you Pike fans… the article is correct, we will include many of his books in the series. So whatever your favorite book about Pike is, there’s a chance it’ll be part of the show.”

Flanagan began production of “Midnight Club” in March 2021 and finished in September of the same year. Now, thanks to Netflix’s Geeked Week, we now know the official release date. The release date of Midnight Club is October 7, 2022.

Mike Flanagan’s new series is based on one of Christopher Pike’s most iconic novels.