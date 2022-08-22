Mike Evans returned to practice today: NFL World Reaction

It’s a good day to be a Bucks fan.

Not only Tom Brady returned to practice on Monday, but also four-time Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans.

Evans has been struggling with a hamstring injury for most of the month after correcting it in training.

The NFL world reacted to the long-awaited spectacle on social media.

“Tom Brady and Mike Evans are back training,” one fan said.

“Keanu Neal and [Mike Evans] are back at practice,” Bucs reporter J.C. Allen tweeted. “While Chris Godwin is wearing a black non-contact jersey, maybe that means he’ll have more work to do at 7-on-7 and 11-on-11.”

“WR Mike Evans has returned to training. RB Giovani Bernard, WR Breshad Perriman, CB Zion McCallum are absent today,” Rick Stroud reported.

Evans is expected to build up slowly over the next week.