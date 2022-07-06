Mike Evans asked if he thought Rob Gronkowski would return after retiring

Despite announcing his retirement a few weeks ago, Rob Gronkowski can still return if he wants to. But what does his former teammate Mike Evans think about this idea?

In a recent interview, Evans admitted that he would miss playing with Rob Gronkowski after two fun years of living together. He said he hoped Gronk would come back to work wonders with Tom Brady again.

“I hope he comes back! With Tom and Gronk, you never know. I wouldn’t be angry if he came back, but I feel like he’s finished…” Evans said.

Evans went on to explain that he understands why Gronk would want to leave the way he did. He admitted that the physical load on his body would be heavy.

“He plays in a tight position, and he plays it with maximum effort… He suffers quite a lot of losses, I’ve seen his body after some of these games, and I understand why.”

In two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he hasn’t quite regained the dominance he showed in his early years with the New England Patriots.

But he was still an above-average tight end for them, making 100 receptions for 1,425 yards and 13 touchdowns in 28 games.

Gronkowski made a big impact in the 2020 Playoffs, making eight receptions for 110 yards plus two touchdowns in the LV Super Bowl.

Now someone else has to fill the void.