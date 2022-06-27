Mike and Marie try romance on a Boat in Mix Mrs. [EXCLUSIVE CLIP]

Screen Rant is pleased to present an exclusive clip from today’s episode of Miz & Mrs called “Fantasy Trip and Fall”, which will premiere at 23:00 Eastern European time on the US network. The series, a spin-off of Total Divas, was first shown in 2018 as a way to explore the lives of Mike “Miz” Mizanin and his wife Maryz in and out of the ring. Now, in the third season, which began airing earlier this month, the series has witnessed how a WWE couple has turned into a full-fledged family with the birth of two children.

Some of the themes explored so far in season 3 of “Miz and Mrs.” include Mike’s time on “Dancing with the Stars” and the iconic couple returning to the ring for a special showdown. But between the ups and downs in their professional life, it’s important for them to spend time in silence and spend time with their daughters, Monroe and Madison.

In the exclusive clip of Screen Rant, you can see one of these high-quality paired moments. Going on a short vacation, Mike and Maryse find a boat on the water and decide to engage in a little romantic adventure a la “Memory Diary”. However, not everything goes according to plan, starting with the fact that they have drunk a lot of wine and do not notice that they are still anchored. Watch the full clip below:

When the reality show “Miz and Mrs.” first returned in season 3, Mike struggled with a difficult decision after receiving an unexpected opportunity to participate in “Dancing with the Stars”, while Maryse had to deal with the consequences of sending her mother Marjo to her own apartment. Now that Mike’s dancing days are over, he and Maryse are starting a new chapter, balancing their careers with married life and fatherhood.

In the 5th episode of the 3rd season of “Miz and Mrs.”, “The Magical Journey and the Fall” is about a couple when Maryse convinces Mike to agree to a one-night vacation for the two of them. Unfortunately, fantasy football negotiations are getting in the way, and fans will have to watch tonight to see how such a predicament is resolved.

Check out our previous interview with the Miz and Mrs. themselves, Michael Gregory Mizanin and Mariz Mizanin, when they first went on a reality show adventure together.