MIJIA 2C: Xiaomi Introduced Its New Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner

MIJIA 2C introduced. Xiaomi, whose name we heard with smart home technologies apart from smart phones, made its debut with its new robot vacuum cleaner MIJIA 2C.

Facing its users with its many technological products as well as smartphones, Xiaomi introduced its new smart robot vacuum cleaner MIJIA 2C.

Xiaomi’s MIJIA 1C robot vacuum cleaner, which first launched in October 2019 as a cheaper version of the popular robot vacuum cleaner range; It was loved by users with its 2500Pa suction power, smart sensors and other features.

New product from Xiaomi: MIJIA 2C robot vacuum cleaner

The MIJIA 2C robot vacuum cleaner comes with various upgrades over previous models. The broom with a hexagonal side brush and a 0.1mm fiber main brush to better clean the corners and floor spaces of the house; It also has a pressure mop.

In this new MIJIA 2C from Xiaomi, it is coated with antibacterial agent, which can inhibit bacterial growth for a long time; using ultra-fine fiber flexible wipes. In addition, the new generation robot vacuum cleaner has 4 different suction modes, 550ml dust volume.

In terms of battery life of MIJIA 2C, compared to the 2700 mAh battery in the previous model, MIJIA 1C; It debuts with a larger capacity 3200mAh battery. Also, the battery life can reach 110 minutes in standard mode.

The product, which provides 2700 Pa suction power, is fully charged in about 4 hours. The MIJIA 2C, which has a water capacity of 250 ml, weighs approximately 2.8 kilograms. In this product with 72 decibels of noise; XiaoAI voice assistant support is available to control other smart home products from the application at the same time.

Currently only available in China, the MIJIA 2C price starts at 1299 yuan (approximately $205).

* The featured image does not belong to the Xiaomi MIJIA 2C robot vacuum cleaner.