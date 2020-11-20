Miguel Herrera wants another title “given” in America

Club América is waiting for a rival for the Liguilla, which they hope to win to be crowned champions. However, the one who most awaits him is Miguel Herrera, as he wants to become the Las Águilas coach with the most titles.

In an interview with the daily Récord, Herrera said he was proud to be close to being the most winning coach at Club América and he only hopes that his players “give him” one more title.

“That my career at this club is so good makes me very happy, I hope the boys will give me a title in December to be able to achieve this appointment of being the top winner,” said El Piojo.

Miguel Herrera has won four titles with América: 2 MX Leagues, an MX Cup and a Champion of Champions, which have him in a “tie” with coaches Jorge Vieira and Raúl Cárdenas. So he hopes to get another league championship or the Concachampions in December.



