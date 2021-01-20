Miguel Herrán supports his latest physique!

In an interview with La Voz de Galicia, Miguel Herrán (La Casa de Papel) confided that he had a big lack of self-confidence!

It would appear that Miguel Herrán has similar traits to his character Rio, from La Casa de Papel. Indeed, both have the same sensitivity. But that’s not all. Like Rio, he also lacks self-confidence.

In any case, that’s what he revealed in an interview. And the least that can be said is that Miguel Herrán (La Cas de Papel) has surprised his fans. The latter did not expect this.

In an interview with La Voz De Galicia, Miguel Herrán (La Casa de Papel) said he is more and more accepting of his physique. He revealed, “Yes, I got there a long time ago. There are times when I’m better, other times worse “.

The young man also added, “But the level of acceptance I have towards my body is already constant. Whether it’s for better or for worse, I already know this is something I can change. ”

MIGUEL HERRÁN (LA CASA DE PAPEL) BEGINS TO ACCEPT

Miguel Herrán (La Casa de Papel) also continued: “And that’s in my power. And that doesn’t affect me at all … I’ll tell you, there are no mirrors in my house. It’s true, yes it’s done on purpose ”.

The comedian (La Casa de Papel) shared a shirtless photo on his Instagram account last July. He revealed: “I think for the first time in my life I looked at myself in the mirror and accepted myself”.

The actor also explained, “I think for the first time I don’t care if you don’t like this photo either. This photo allows me to never forget that personal success is in self-acceptance. ”

The young man from La Casa de Papel also declared: “And not in that of others”.