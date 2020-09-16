Migrant children and coloring therapy

In the midst of the pandemic, little Karina – whose name was changed in order to protect her identity – arrived with her migrant family in Tijuana, Mexico. The youngest had a high level of anxiety and stress, both devastating for her age.

She had been sexually abused in her country and that was one of the reasons why the family left everything they knew and fled Central America.

The psychologist Christian Romero gave her a copy of a coloring book with which the girl gradually assumed what the professional defines as an adequate attitude to face.

“At the beginning I only made scratches without much sense, but as the weeks [about eight] have passed, the girl has overcome all the symptoms of post-traumatic stress,” explained the psychologist.

“And this through virtual sessions because due to the pandemic, they could not be carried out in person.”

Little Karina began to color in a migrant shelter in Tijuana and then went to a house rented by her family, where difficult situations continued due to the health contingency, unemployment and being in a strange land. However, the recurring activity of coloring has helped him get ahead.

In a telephone conversation with La Opinion, Dr. Romero says that he is now following the process that has led Karina “with other girls who suffered similar situations or who have high levels of stress.

He adds that coloring therapy has also worked with two little brothers from another migrant family who had to move into a very poor house, with a dirt floor and occasional pests.



