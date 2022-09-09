Midnight Suns Gets an Unexpected New Release Date This Year

As announced at the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase event, Marvel Midnight Suns suddenly has a new release date. Midnight Suns was originally scheduled to be released in October, but then the release date was postponed indefinitely. Since no new date has been announced, many assumed that Midnight Suns’ new release date would be at some point in 2023. However, in fact, the game is coming out earlier than expected.

Disney and Marvel have released a new Midnight Suns game trailer at the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, confirming that it will be released on December 2 on all platforms. In addition to confirming the release date of Midnight Suns, the new game trailer also gave fans a fresh look at the various characters they will be able to play once the game is released in a few months.

The trailer shows various Marvel characters, such as Blade, Captain America, Spider-Man, Wolverine and others, decorated with special armor, which they will be equipped with in the game. Players can also see Marvel’s Midnight Suns card gameplay in action, not to mention other aspects of the game, such as social features that allow them to make choices in dialogues and the like while interacting with their fellow heroes.

Midnight Suns is released on December 2 on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.