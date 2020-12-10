Midnight Sky: See what the critics are saying about the film

George Clooney is known for some major film roles, but since 2002 he has also participated in some productions as a director. In those almost 20 years, it was two series and nine films that had Clooney behind the camera. The most recent of these is Midnight Sky, a film that hits the Netflix catalog on December 23rd.

The post-apocalyptic production follows Augustine (Clooney), a lone scientist in the Arctic who must prevent Sully (Felicity Jones) and his team of astronauts from returning home after a mysterious global catastrophe. Several film critics have already been able to check out the film and you can see their opinions below.

Eric Eisneberg – CinemaBlend

“As the talented and well-established artist in the industry that he is, George Clooney does a great job with the role – although he is also not a character who would rank among the best or most memorable of his career. It is a job you expect, but it is also not particularly special ”.

Peter Bradshaw – Guardian

“It is a puzzle. The film floats serenely between these two situations, each distracting the other’s sense of danger. It oscillates between a great cosmic lunar twist, then walks smoothly away ”.

Owen Gleiberman – Variety

“Some viewers will certainly be moved. For me, however, Midnight Sky only proves that a film that reaches the stars can still come out empty-handed ”.

Pete Hammond – Deadline

“Clooney was careful not to rush the action, which contributes to a deliberately paced adventure, but it is worth the effort required to watch it. It is exceptional ”.

Leah Greenblatt – Entertainment Weekly

“But the film often looks like a mix of great movie hits like Lost on Mars, Gravity, Interstellar, Ad Astra and everyone else who came before; yet another story about a long journey of lonely astronauts in the cosmos ”.

Eric Kohn – IndieWire

“Launched in the middle of a pandemic, Midnight Sky has undeniable parallels with empty environments around the world; at the same time, the film gives an idea of ​​the potential of life to continue in the most terrible conditions. And it is a very reminder – coming that, no matter the challenging isolation of modern times, things can get much worse “.

David Rooney – Hollywood Reporter

Science fiction fanboys will undoubtedly find Midnight Sky very pompous, and the echoes of films like Interstellar, Lost on Mars and Ad Astra do not always play in their favor. But others will respond to your contemplative maturity. Clooney and the writers here are clearly reflecting on the fate of a wounded planet in a way that harks back to the atomic drama that emerged after 1959, fueling hope for humanity, despite the bleak outlook. ”



