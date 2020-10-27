Midnight Sky: new Netflix space drama gets trailer

Netflix released today (27) the trailer for Midnight Sky, a space drama directed and starred by George Clooney. The video shows a team of astronauts who need to find a way to communicate with Earth in order to be able to return home. Check out the preview.

The film is an adaptation of the book Good Morning, Midnight, by Lily Brooks-Dalton, and follows the journey of Augustine (Clooney), a lone scientist in the Arctic, who, when making contact with a team of astronauts, led by Sully (Felicity Jones), tries to prevent them from returning to Earth, which is going through a mysterious global catastrophe.

This will be the 9th production directed by Clooney and the first with a space theme. The actor explained that making a film like this is complicated by the way the bodies react in a vacuum, but that the experience of having worked in Gravity with Alfonso Cuarón, helped him to deal with this problem.

“One of the things I learned from working with Alfonso on space is that, since you are in a gravity-free scenario, there is no north and south or east or west, because it does not exist in space,” said Clooney. “Up is not up and down is not down. So the camera can be upside down, the characters can be upside down, and it’s hard to do, because you’re constantly turning the camera around and hoping not to make everyone sick. Alfonso did it beautifully ”.

The film also features David Oyelowo, Tiffany Boone, Demián Bichir and Kyle Chandler in the cast. The script is signed by Mark L. Smith (The Return). Check out the movie poster.



