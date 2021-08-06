Midnight Mass: Netflix Horror Series Wins Possible Teaser

Midnight Mass: Netflix released, this Thursday (5th), a teaser of a new horror series. The video was released in the official account of The Curse of Bly Mansion, a production that integrates the same universe as The Curse of Hill House. However, as the franchise ended, many people inferred that the teaser is actually Midnight Mass (Missa da Midnight in Brazil).

Midnight Mass was announced in 2019 and is in the hands of Mike Flanagan, who also produced the 2 “Curse” series. According to the initial synopsis, the series will take place in an isolated community that begins to witness inexplicable phenomena after the arrival of a young and charismatic priest in the city.

And one of the clues that the new teaser is about Midnight Mass was given by Flanagan himself on Twitter. In comments to the original publication, he assured that “there are no plans for a new series” in the Curse franchise.

Like many other film and television productions, Midnight Mass‘ schedule was disrupted by the covid-19 pandemic. Despite this, the recordings did not suffer from cases of infected people and, according to the directors, everything went well.

Season 1 of the series will have 7 episodes and will cast names like Kate Siegel, Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, Michael Trucco, Zach Gilford, Hamish Linklater, Annabeth Gish and Rahul Kohli. Netflix has yet to confirm the release date for the series.