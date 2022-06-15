Midnight Fight Express Can Quench the Same Itch as Hotline Miami

Comparing the upcoming game with the previous one may seem lazy or even banal, but the culture of video games is in constant dialogue with itself, and new games will undoubtedly be influenced by the previous ones. However, this does not mean that a later release should be a copy of another game, but when some games have a big impact or become particularly popular, their impact can be felt for many years as others try to emulate and improve their unique characteristics. Midnight Fight Express was introduced earlier this month, and players are already comparing Hotline Miami because of the brutal combat and stylish design of the game.

The game is being developed by Jacob Dzvinel, a former Destiny 2 expansion writer and stuntman for God of War 2018. It’s an impressively diverse resume, and Dzvinel looks set to add another exciting string to his bow with the upcoming Midnight Fight Express. The adrenaline-fueled game has its share of excessive violence and fast-paced action and should keep players on their toes, in addition to scratching that Hotline Miami itch while they wait for the third installment.

Introducing Midnight Fight Express

Midnight Fight Express is a slightly surreal and stylized fighting game in which players take control of an ex—criminal who is dragged back into his former less-than-legal lifestyle after a mysterious drone with artificial intelligence declares that they need his help to prevent the capture of the entire city. Players have until sunrise to prevent underground criminal gangs from seizing control, and they must rise in their new role as heroes, fighting enemy after enemy in increasingly creative and brutal ways.

The game focuses on fighting, with an impressive array of difficult techniques to learn and use, as well as a set of weapons and elements in the world, such as explosive barrels, moving trains and even furniture to help deal with enemies. The fight was created by production designer and stuntman Eric Jacobus using Mo-Cap animation, so it’s as realistic as it is insane, and players will be able to improve their movements and learn new abilities as they create a formidable fight. an arsenal of percussion techniques.

Miami Hotline Comparison

Both Hotline Miami and Midnight Fight Express resemble old-school fights with their slightly retro aesthetics. The former may rely more on the 1980s setting to create its design than on the more modern look of the latter, but both games have a loud soundtrack that helps emphasize their violent actions and focus attention on the gameplay. As in Hotline Miami, in Midnight Fight Express, players must use their wits to creatively extricate themselves from dangerous situations in which they find themselves, often when they are outgunned and outnumbered.

Midnight Fight Express also has a protagonist who is enraged by some technological element, but he replaces the encoded messages of the Hotline Miami answering machine with a drone. The upcoming game also differs from the Hotline Miami formula in some interesting ways, with a fully customizable main character who has a changeable appearance, skill set and fighting style. Players must carefully combine blocking, dodging, throws, melee attacks, weapons, and ruthless finishing moves to fend off the various criminals they encounter.

Midnight Fight Express will be released on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One on August 23.