Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor will lose its online features

The editor behind Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor confirms the cessation of online features. The closure will be compensated with objects for the game.

Warner Bros announces the end of online features for Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor. As of December 31, 2020, certain actions will not be possible within the game, although the study will compensate the players.

We can find the note in the profile of the game in Microsoft Store, PlayStation Network and Steam. The main loss is the Forge of Nemesis, which will no longer be available, meaning players will not be able to transfer their nemesis to its sequel, Middle-earth: Shadow of War. On the other hand, both the revenge missions and the markers will cease their activity.

WB Play will no longer be running either. Rewards attached to the program will be automatically transferred to all players. We talk about the epic runes Orc Hunter and Spawn automatically.

Shadows of Mordor, the start of a new IP

The first installment of the saga obtained a rating of 8.7 out of 10. Monolith Productions surprised during the beginning of the current generation with a title that posed an interaction with the enemy little seen. The Nemesis system allowed us to use the power struggle of the Uruk-hai to our advantage. Create plots, assassinate a captain to succeed another one influenced by us, among other functions.

Shadows of War arrived three years later to extend his legacy. If you have not yet had the opportunity to try it, you should know that it will participate in the PS Plus catalog this November. You can add it to your digital library from the 3rd of the same month. The game based on Tolkien’s universe will share space with Hollow Knight: Emptyheart Edition and Melbits World. This month is a little more special if possible, since a third title joins the promotion: Bugsnax. It will be the first game in the PS5 catalog to be part of the subscription; You can download it from November 12 until January 4.



