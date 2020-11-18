Mid segment from Sony: Sony Xperia 10 III

The processor of the new model named Sony Xperia III winked at the users of smartphones in the middle segment category. We met the Xperia 10 II on May 5, 2020, and it was equipped with Snapdragon 665.

9 months ago, Xperia Pro was introduced with the Xperia 1 II. Both models have 5G technology. These smartphones are described as middle-upper segment. The current goal of the Japanese company is to turn completely into the middle segment market and to be successful in this market.

Sony will follow in the footsteps of Xperia 10 II with its Xperia 10 III processor

One person with the username “NodSikharulidze” said Sony is focusing on the Snapdragon 690 and Snapdragon 875 duo. In previous reports, it was stated that the Xperia 10 II Plus will be powered by the Snapdragon 720G processor.

We later learned that Sony had given up this processor and wanted to work overtime for 5G technology. It has been claimed that the Xperia 1 III will be powered by Snapdragon 875. In addition, it is said that four cameras will be placed on the back of this smartphone. There is no information about the cameras prepared for the Sony Xperia 10 III yet.

Snapdragon 690 will befriend the Xperia 10 III. It is known to offer 20 percent higher processor speed and 60 percent higher graphics performance than Snapdragon 675.

With the Xperia 1 III, the Xperia 10 III is expected to be released in 3 months. We will see what the Snapdragon 690, produced with an 8 nm fabrication process, will do with this smartphone.



