MicroStrategy’s New Plan: Issuing Bonds To Buy More Bitcoin

Bitcoin touched an all-time high of $ 19,915 on December 1, and then retested $ 18,100 in the midst of massive leveraged long-term liquidation. However, the downside momentum waned and the price rose above $ 19,000.

With the leading digital asset gaining over 500% after the March crash, many experts warn that the price may be ready for a deep correction before growth resumes.

However, one of the largest Bitcoin holders plans to increase cryptocurrency market adoption by purchasing $ 400,000 worth of Bitcoin. According to the information obtained, Microstrategy will enable the debt bonds created by launching the company shares to be used to buy Bitcoin. The $ 400 million Bitcoin investment will increase the company’s BTC assets by another 20,833 BTC and bring the total amount of funds to 62,000 BTC.

In line with the Microstrategy plan, it will pay bond holders six-month interest until December 2025. The company also reserves the right to cash the bonds as of December 20, 2023. In addition, MicroStrategy can offer up to $ 60 million in additional bonds to the first buyers who buy the bond within 13 days of the start of the offer. In addition to these, the said securities will be issued in accordance with the 144th Rule of the Securities Law and will be offered only to qualified institutional investors.

MicroStrategy and Bitcoin

The company has been actively purchasing Bitcoin since August 2020. As a province at that time, MicroStrategy purchased 21,454 BTC for a total value of $ 250 million, including fees and expenses. At the time of acquisition, BTC was trading for over $ 11,000. In addition, the company announced Bitcoin as a Primary Treasury reserve asset and part of a new capital allocation strategy.

In September, MicroStrategy began to accumulate Bitcoin and spent another $ 175 million to buy 16,796 BTC. Back then, BTC was trading at around $ 10,500. On December 4, the company paid another $ 50 million to buy 2,574 BTC at an average purchase price of $ 19,427, according to a file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Thus, the company spent $ 475 million to purchase a total of 40,824 Bitcoins.

Considering that MicroStrategy’s BTC investment was $ 775 million at the current exchange rate, the return on investment was 63%. MicroStrategy’s stock price soared after the company announced its Bitcoin-focused investment strategy.

Other institutional investors and high-profile companies followed the lead and transferred some of their wealth to digital assets. In addition, the institutional money inflow has created a new rally for the cryptocurrency market and has become a distinctive feature that distinguishes it from the rally in 2017.



