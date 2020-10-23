MicroStrategy: We Will Keep Our Bitcoins for 100 Years

Microstrategy CEO Michael Saylor described the Bitcoins they invested as the best collateral in the world and stated that they plan to keep them for 100 years.

Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, who announced that they have purchased 38,250 Bitcoins with a total investment of $ 425 million in the past months, stated that they plan to protect their Bitcoin reserves for 100 years and do not intend to sell. The current value of 38 thousand 250 Bitcoin is approximately 500 million dollars.

Why did MicroStrategy choose Bitcoin?

The first Bitcoin investment made by the company was realized with approximately 21 thousand in August 2020. In an interview with Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal, CEO Michael Saylor said that investing $ 250 million in 21,454 Bitcoin is a decision made between the company’s investors and managers. Saylor emphasized that this move is not just a hedge, but a conscious corporate move to adopt the Bitcoin standard.

Michael Saylor stated that, in the light of global economic uncertainty, the company decided to restructure the treasury and long-term stores of value are being sought. Saylor said that when the options at hand were evaluated, it was decided that the best was Bitcoin, while saying that taxes almost melted all assets; He stated that they do not look favorably upon those who are not affected by the tax, as they are subject to constant control by the government.

The world’s best collateral: Bitcoin

Michael Saylor explained that he sees Bitcoin as the best collateral in the world. Saylor claimed that Bitcoin cannot be compared to gold or any other commodity. In an interview with Pal, he stated that 99% of this would dissolve if 100 million dollars were kept in cash for 100 years; Likewise, he argued that there would be a loss of 85% at best with gold retention.

Saylor added that Bitcoin is developing, getting stronger, and accelerating, along with all other assets that could be a store of value. Saylor described BTC as “a cybernetic beehive protected by an encrypted energy wall”.



