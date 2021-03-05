MicroStrategy Receives $ 10 Million Bitcoin

MicroStrategy announced that it purchased 205 Bitcoins at $ 48,888 each. The company paid a total of $ 10 million for the transaction.

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor announced on March 5 that another $ 10 million of Bitcoin has been added to the company’s balance sheet. MicroStrategy, which entered the crypto money market in August 2020, has 91,064 Bitcoins under its management.

Doubled its investment

Michael Saylor explained that the average cost of the transaction was $ 48,888. The company spent an average of $ 24,119 to buy a total of 91,064 Bitcoins and a total of $ 2.1 billion.

BTC is trading at $ 47,816 on Coinbase. The company has increased its investment of 2.1 billion dollars to 4.3 billion dollars.