MicroStrategy: Raises $ 650 Million To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

MicroStrategy, which made a mark on the sector in a short time with its heavy Bitcoin (BTC) purchases, gave similar news today. MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor announced that the firm has raised $ 650 million in funding to buy Bitcoin.

650 million dollar investment will be transferred to Bitcoin

In the statement published by MicroStrategy for investors, it was stated that the sale of $ 650 million debt securities was successfully completed. The sale was first announced on December 7 and was valued at $ 400 million.

MicroStrategy Completes $650 Million Offering of 0.750% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025 https://t.co/37y84GToPe — Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) December 11, 2020

Although the firm raised $ 650 million from the sale of debt securities, it announced that it gained approximately $ 634.9 million in net reserves after deducting commissions, expenses and discounts. MicroStrategy will pay back 0.75% annually to its investors.

It is stated that the payment will begin in June 2021 and will end in June 2025. Of course, MicroStrategy can choose to pay off the debt completely before this date. Investors, on the other hand, have the opportunity to convert their debt securities into cash or company shares.

Bitcoin trend that started with MicroStrategy continues rapidly

Saylor, who once criticized Bitcoin, has now become one of the biggest investors in the industry. Of course, both the CEO and the company management and the board who decided to invest in BTC so quickly had a big share in this.

Institutional investors got closer to Bitcoin than ever before, especially in 2020. Grayscale and MicroStrategy have recently shown that MassMutual has joined the race to buy Bitcoin with $ 100 million. Samson Mow, one of the leading companies in the industry, stated that the market value of Bitcoin is still very low despite these developments. Mow thinks that the continuation of all this and with increasing global debt, the BTC price should not be content with even $ 500,000.



