MicroStrategy Raises $ 550 Million To Buy Bitcoin

MicroStrategy, listed on Nasdaq, announced in its press release today that it is taking action to buy $ 550 million of Bitcoin (BTC). The company, which announced 2 days ago that it will prepare $ 400 million worth of convertible bonds to invest in Bitcoin, is now implementing the same move for $ 550 million.

MicroStrategy, which received a total of $ 475 million worth of Bitcoin this year, will produce $ 550 million worth of convertible bonds. The company will use the money it will collect from these bonds to buy Bitcoin (BTC).

Will transfer 550 million dollars to Bitcoin

Just two days ago, MicroStrategy announced that it had prepared $ 400 million worth of convertible bonds, and will use the money from here to buy Bitcoin. In addition, the company will produce a new bond of 550 million dollars.

MicroStrategy announced in its statement that it will use the money it will collect from here to buy Bitcoin. It is unclear exactly how much capital the company will raise through this bond. According to The Block, it is unknown how the company’s move will be evaluated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Will sell above the share price

For this bond with an annual interest rate of 0.75%, interest payments will be made twice a year, one on 15 June and 15 December. These convertible bonds will initially correspond to 2.5126 company shares (A type). The dollar equivalent of this share is equivalent to $ 397.99. MicroStrategy’s closing price on December 8 was $ 289.

According to the information in the press release, the first payment will be made on June 15, 2021. If there is no other transaction, the final payment will take place on December 15, 2025. If the company manages to raise $ 550 million thanks to this bond, it will use some of it to pay for mandatory expenses. The remaining $ 537.2 million will be transferred to Bitcoin.



