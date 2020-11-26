MicroStrategy Losses $ 100 Million in 1 Day!

One of Bitcoin’s biggest investors suffered millions of dollars in losses in today’s cryptocurrency market collapse.

MicroStrategy lost $ 100 million due to its Bitcoin investment. Bitcoin’s price has dropped significantly in the last 24 hours. But interestingly, despite this serious loss, MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin investment is still profitable.

MicroStrategy, the company that has invested $ 425 million in Bitcoin since September, has seen $ 100 million worth of investment in the last 24 hours have been removed. MicroStrategy’s investment did wonders in the first few months, with the company up to about $ 740 million. Still, with cryptocurrency prices dropping today, the company has lost most of the new earned value, even though it is still in profit compared to the time of initial investment.

Bitcoin Investors Hit

Bitcoin’s price has taken a big hit in the last 24 hours. It declined by 14 percent from $ 19,389 to $ 16,581. As a result, some of the big investors of Bitcoin have been warned of big losses. MicroStrategy is one of those institutions that suffer more than anyone else. As a result of the accident, the firm lost about $ 107 million, proving that investing heavily in an asset as volatile as Bitcoin can be risky.

However, despite the setback, MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin is still profitable overall. At the time of MicroStrategy’s $ 425 million investment, the average purchase price of Bitcoin was $ 11,111. Considering the current Bitcoin price is $ 16,905, we can see that the company is still profiting significantly.

In other words, MicroStrategy still makes millions of dollars from Bitcoin investments. At the time of writing, we can say that MicroStrategy has a gain of around 50%. MicroStrategy may have lost more than $ 100 million, but his Bitcoin purchase still allows him to make a profit.



