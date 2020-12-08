MicroStrategy CEO: Advice to Grow Bitcoin 100 Times

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor met with Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. The CEOs of MicroStrategy, which has so far received $ 475 million of Bitcoin (BTC), have announced what can grow BTC 100 times. Saylor thinks it is necessary to put Bitcoin in the same lane with things like gold, government bonds, stocks of big tech companies.

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor explained why he invested in Bitcoin in today’s Binance post and evaluated the future of Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market. Making a sharp comparison between Bitcoin and gold, Saylor said, “If God tried to create gold digitally, he would create something like Bitcoin.” said. Saylor also disclosed the growth potential for Bitcoin.

It should be promoted as a safe harbor

“What does it take for Bitcoin to grow 100 times?” Michael Saylor said in the Binance publication, which also joined Changpeng Zhao. answered the question. According to Saylor, for this, Bitcoin has to be presented differently than it is now.

People see Bitcoin as an asset with high volatility, earning at a higher rate compared to other assets. Saylor; He said that 99 percent of investors do not want to invest in such an asset. According to him, Bitcoin should not be promoted as such, but as an asset that provides a safe haven in the long run.

Can rival gold, bonds and shares

According to MicroStrategy CEO, Bitcoin can rival gold, technology stocks and government bonds with its claim to be a “safe haven”. Investors who want to secure their money and want to escape the “triple or quadruple inflation” according to Saylor can switch to Bitcoin.

MicroStrategy CEO said Bitcoin could grow 20-25 times if it appeals to the gold market. Michael Saylor said that Bitcoin can also attract people who invest in big tech companies such as Tesla, Amazon, Google and put their money into government bonds. Saylor; He thinks that Bitcoin could become a huge market if it appeals to all these different groups of investors.

He gave some advice to the Binance CEO

Saylor gave some Bitcoin advice to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. Saylor criticizing Binance’s interface; He thinks exchanges like Binance should promote Bitcoin in a different way.

According to MicroStrategy CEO, exchanges cannot appeal to a large enough audience because they put Bitcoin in the same category as cryptocurrencies such as Tron, EOS, Chainlink. When a cryptocurrency investor enters the stock market, he knows that he can sell his Tron token and buy Bitcoin. But according to Saylor, a Tesla, government bond or gold investor also needs to see that when they enter the stock market, they can sell them and switch to Bitcoin.



