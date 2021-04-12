MicroStrategy Board of Directors Will Receive Payment in Bitcoin

MicroStrategy’s board members will be paid in Bitcoin, not fiat money, for their work at the company.

MicroStrategy announced in its Monday announcement that people who do not work in the company but are on the board of directors will be paid with Bitcoin. Company,

“Considering the strong and open source nature of Bitcoin and its ability to store value, the Board of Directors accepted it as a means of payment and demonstrated its commitment to Bitcoin.” found in the description.

The company listed on the Nasdaq announced last week that it bought $ 15 million worth of Bitcoin on Monday. The company’s balance sheet has a total of 91,579 BTC.