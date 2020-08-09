Microsoft’s Purchase of TikTok Could Cause Problems

Bill Gates, the founder of software giant Microsoft, is very cautious about the company’s purchase deal with TikTok. Gates thinks buying TikTok could cause serious problems in the future.

The news that Microsoft will incorporate TikTok, the popular short video sharing platform, has been on the agenda in the technology world recently. Company founder Bill Gates voiced his opinion on the possible TikTok deal.

Bill Gates stated that the deal with TikTok could cause serious problems in the future. The famous billionaire said it would not be easy or simple for Microsoft to incorporate some of TikTok.

TikTok comment from Bill Gates

“No one knows what will happen with this deal, but it’s a poisonous glass,” said Bill Gates. Stating that being one of the big players in the social media field is not easy, Gates said that Microsoft will have to deal with content management.

Speaking about US President Donald Trump’s request for a cut for the US Treasury in any acquisition, the famous billionaire said that the cut is very strange, but whatever happens, Microsoft has to deal with all of them.

Microsoft had confirmed that TikTok was sitting at the deal table to purchase its operations in the US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand. However, in the subsequent reports, it was also stated that Microsoft was considering purchasing all of TikTok’s operations. However, it was stated that the negotiations on this subject are at an early stage.

The possible deal between the two companies will give Microsoft a sizable stake in the social media space, as well as force the company to be a part of the trade war between the US and China. Although the founder of the company is cautious about this issue, an agreement between Microsoft and TikTok seems likely.



