Microsoft’s new Outlook application was leaked

Microsoft is testing an Outlook app that will be an alternative to the built-in Mail and Calendar apps in Windows 10. Developed with the code name of Monarch and One Outlook, it is stated that the application is a version of Outlook designed for widescreen experiences.

Monarch project will provide a better Outlook experience

According to the leaked details, the application will replace the desktop versions of Outlook, Outlook Web Access and the macOS desktop client. Wishing to replace existing desktop clients with a single application built with web technologies, the company aims to make the newly developed application take up a much smaller footprint and be accessible by free Outlook consumers or commercial business customers.

The project will offer Outlook as a single product with the same user experience and code base on Windows or Mac. Unfortunately, the application will not be available without an internal Microsoft account. In addition, the company will host this new application online as a full web version.

Although the early version was leaked, the final version of the application that will replace the Windows 10 Mail application may take the end of the year. According to information relayed by Windows Central, the client may enter a larger preview schedule towards the end of this year to replace Mail and Calendar apps in Windows 10 in 2022.