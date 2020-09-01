Microsoft’s New Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Today, Xbox’s share announced new games and games that will bid farewell to the paid subscription service Game Pass. Players will say hello to 11 new games this month.

Microsoft has announced which new games will be offered to players this month by the Xbox Game Pass subscription service, which allows gamers to play select games on their computers. The statement shared by the company included additional packages and in-game features that will be offered to players with new games.

According to the statement shared on Xbox’s site, Game Pass subscribers will have 11 new games to play on both their consoles and computers this month. However, the players will also bid farewell to 4 different games in the coming days. Let’s take a look at the games that will be added to and removed from Game Pass this month.

They will come to Xbox Game Pass this month and say goodbye:

According to the information in the shared statement, players will have 11 new games, including Crusader Kings III, World War Z, and Destiny 2: Shadowkeep and Forsaken. All games that players will own and the dates that these games will come to the platform are listed as follows:

Crusader Kings III (PC): September 1

The Jackbox Party Pack 4 (Xbox One): September 3

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (PC and Xbox One): September 3

Tell Me Why: Chapter Two (PC and Xbox One): September 3

Touhou Luna Nights (PC and Xbox One): September 3

World War Z (PC): September 3

Star Renegades (PC): September 8

Disgaea 4 Complete + (PC): September 10

Hotshot Racing (Xbox One): September 10

Tell Me Why: Chapter Three (PC and Xbox One): September 10

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep and Forsaken (Xbox One): Coming Soon

In addition to these games, the games that will bid farewell to the platform are as follows:

NBA 2K20 (Xbox One): September 1

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Xbox One): September 7

Gonner: Blueberry Edition (PC and Xbox One): September 15

Jump Force (Xbox One): September 15

In addition to these developments, players will also receive the ‘Grounded’ August Content Update in September. In addition, players will be able to get the Streets of Rogue character pack for free. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will offer a monthly bonus package to Phantasy Star Online 2 players and a Full Alert Bundle to War Thunder players.



