Microsoft’s Fast-Loading Tech Won’t Come To Windows 10

Microsoft‘s fast-loading technology will not come to Windows 10. One of Windows 11’s most exciting gaming-related features won’t be coming to Windows 10. According to the report of PC Gamer, Microsoft announced that DirectStorage is exclusive to the new operating system and will not come as part of a system update in Windows 10. This isn’t really surprising, but considering the benefits that come with DirectStorage, this is disappointing news.

First announced as part of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and S consoles, the API facilitates I/O calls for three-dimensional elements between SSD and GPU. As ArsTechnica points out, DirectStorage not only offers faster load times, but also improvements in other technical elements such as view distance and texture diversity. In addition, the API allows games to instantly recognize assets, allowing developers to steer clear of the decades-old tricks they’ve used in their work to hide load times.

Apart from Windows 11, there will be a few other requirements you will need to take advantage of DirectStorage on your computer. Some news on Thursday suggested that the API would require an NVMe SSD with at least 1TB of storage. However, this does not appear to be the case; The system requirements for Windows 11 do not currently mention a capacity requirement.

A DirectX 12 GPU with Shader Model 6.0 support is among the requirements. This means you won’t need the latest generation graphics card to take advantage of DirectStorage, which is good news considering how hard it has been to buy the RTX 30 and RDNA 2 series GPUs that have been out since last year. In the same news from PCGamer, we learn that the API will work with both PCIe 4.0 and older PCIe 3.0 NVMe drives. Again, that’s good news considering Intel is just starting to support the standard with the release of new Rocket Lake chips.