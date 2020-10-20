Microsoft’s application in the App Store has been updated!

Xbox app for Apple has been updated. With the new update, Xbox One owners are allowed to play their games on Apple devices. As you know, there is a new Xbox app in the App Store that includes the ability to remotely play Xbox One console owners’ games on an iPhone or iPad.

Xbox app for Apple updated

The remote play feature is known as a different service from Microsoft’s xCloud service, where games are shared directly from servers instead of your own Xbox One console.

This Xbox remote play feature draws attention to the fact that it will only connect to your Xbox console, not to xCloud. The PS4, which is offered for Sony’s Android and iOS devices, is a feature similar to the “Remote Play” feature.

The application, called Xbox on the App Store, also supports the ability to access the Xbox console over Wi-Fi or even over an LTE or 5G connection.

The Xbox app allows you to control your existing Xbox, as well as remotely start your console outside of your home. Xbox will return to standby mode when you are not using it or when you disconnect.

It is worth remembering that a new Xbox application has been introduced for Android users recently. Xbox’s Play Store application, on the other hand, has the updated features of the App Store application we mentioned earlier.

This new Xbox app is also much faster than the previous iOS version, and its design is generally said to match the new control panel and user interface across Xbox. The revamped design appears to be ready for Microsoft’s release of Xbox Series X / S consoles on November 10th.

