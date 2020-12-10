Microsoft xCloud will come to iOS and Windows in spring

When Microsoft brought the xCloud game service to Android, it also promised support for iOS and Windows PCs. The company did not mark a specific date for this at that time. It seems a little clearer when Microsoft will offer this support. It was announced that the support will be ready by the spring.

With xCloud, you won’t need a powerful PC or a new game console to play some of the latest games. For this reason, it is of special importance that the service comes to more platforms.

xCloud will likely work on iOS via the web browser to circumvent Apple’s App Store restrictions. Platforms such as Google Stadia, Amazon Luna and GeForce Now also show up with this method on iOS.

Microsoft xCloud started beta tests of its service last August. Four more countries were included in the service’s test site as of last month.



